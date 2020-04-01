Stuck at home and still need your fix of drag and drama? Then stop by Producer Entertainment Group Presents: Digital Drag Fest 2020 which will include over 60 stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond. The show started on March 27 and will run through until April 30. Portions of the show will be given to their charitable partner, GLAAD.

Each show is 30 minutes and won’t be recorded or re-released, so this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime event that you don’t want to miss. Shows start at $10.00 each. This is your chance to have a truly personal experience with your favorite drag star. Anything from cooking to lip-syncing or perhaps some combination of the two … anything goes!

Founder and President of Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) David Charpentier had this to say about the fest:

Drag is about resilience, and this festival is meant to share that message. During a challenging time in our world, we want to give fans an opportunity to continue supporting their favorite queens and provide a welcome distraction for drag lovers around the globe.

Digital Concert Service, Stageit.com will be the host site for the shows as well as many others for when Drag Fest concludes. This online format allows for people to tune in and unwind to something different. A live performance is certainly more entertaining than binge watching Friends or the Office for the tenth time. I know I will be tuning into at least one during my quarantine; I just haven’t decided which one.

Spots for each show are limited to 100 tickets or less; so grab them while you can because they will be sold out quick. Sometime between now and April 30, dip into your rainy day fund and stop by a show or two. Who knows what you might see.