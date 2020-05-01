Amid COVID-19 concerns, like all the other spots in the city, the Denver Art Museum closed its doors to the public in mid-March. However, following hundreds of other museums across the country, the Denver Art Museum has joined the #MuseumFromHome movement in order to engage with their communities in new and innovative ways.

Their website now offers a wide range of ways to inspire your creativity, go on virtual tours, and avenues to connect to Denver’s creative community. In addition to making a large portion of their collection available online, individuals can also explore art-making with how-to videos and learn stories behind objects and images in the collection. Despite the fact that you’ll miss out on perusing the collections in person, you can learn even more, all from the comfort of home.

COVID-19 has done its fair share of damage to the museums and the fine arts institutions around the world, but it has also opened up these stereotypically “elitist” organizations to the public in ways never seen before. This gives us access to museums like never before with no entry fee, no day-long excursion, no crowds. With other museums also looking for innovative ways to retain and expand their audiences during the COVID-19 crisis, visiting museum websites can be a great way to reignite your creativity and find inspiration.

This pandemic, though it has brought fear and unease, has also shown what a more inclusive future could look like. The Denver Art Museum’s “Museum From Home” experience can be continued long after the ramifications of COVID-19. Audience members with disabilities and those who are far from museum locations or financially strained can experience collections and interact with art from their own home. It creates a wider, more accessible creative community in Denver that encourages a strong connection to art, and each other.