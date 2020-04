With Laganja Estranja on the cover, you know this 420 issue is going to be lit. From stories of local cannabis companies to what the scene is outside of Denver, we dig into it all. And don’t miss this cannabis guide of the green products you should be putting your hard earned greens towards. No need to be such a lonely stoner during the quarantine, because OUT FRONT has got stories and beautiful photos to keep you company this 420!