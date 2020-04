Though we’re all tied up in this together, the coronavirus isn’t all we have to talk about. While the impact on local performers, bartenders, and queer spaces is monumental, we also can look at the hope of how tight-knit the LGBTQ community will be after the quarantine is over. In the meantime, we have some stories to keep you occupied, like bondage tricks from a BDSM professional, a look at what food delivery done right is, and some pure queer-centric entertainment spotlights.