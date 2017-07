What’s Queer This Fourth?

It’s time again to put on your shortest star-spangled shorts and bust out some hotdogs for the grill. The Fourth is just around the corner, and it’s a great excuse to party in the middle of the week, no matter how patriotic you’re feeling. Here a few things to do if setting off bottle rockets in the yard isn’t going to cut it.

Check Out Some Fireworks

If you want to get started early, Denver will be celebrating Independence Eve 2017 in Civic Center Park starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free, and Taylor Rae, Soul X, and the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard will be providing the entertainment. Fireworks will round out the celebration. There are also night-before celebrations in Littleton and Erie.

On the day of, check out some fireworks following the Rockies game at Coors Field against the Cincinnati Reds.

Elitch Gardens will remain open on the Fourth from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., with fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

There will also be a Fourth of July game in Sports Authority Stadium between the Denver Outlaws and the Atlanta Blaze. The Colorado Symphony and Thunderstorm, the official parachute team of the Broncos, will be providing entertainment. Fireworks will accompany the celebration.

Estes Park will be doing their traditional fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. This is a favorite of many Denverites due to the way Lake Estes reflects the display.

These are only the events happening in Denver. For a list of all the surrounding events, check out Fox 31’s comprehensive list of fireworks and events.

Make America Gay Again

Charlie’s is throwing a Turnabout Show for the Fourth, and there will be barbecue! Expect to see the staff dressed in drag as they serve up the holiday goodness. If you’ve been feeling a little down about the good old U.S. lately, this is your chance to come out and do your part to Make America Gay Again. The staff will be partying from 11 a.m. – 11:45 p.m.

Get Out and Dance

If escaping the stifling heat in a cool nightclub sounds like the perfect way to spend your Fourth, head to The Black Box for a holiday barbecue and bass music show. N-Type is headlining, with CurlyOnE and Cloud-D opening up. The show starts with a winners showcase of the DJs who won their Tuesday night battles in June. There will be free Barbecue outside in the patio area.

Tickets are $15, and the show starts at 9 p.m.