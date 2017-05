We’re Here, We’re Queer, We’re Dead

Halloween may be in October, but ghost hunting is all year round. For centuries, the paranormal has been a hot topic with more questions than answers. From contacting a deceased loved one to demonic possession, there are millions of ghosts with a story. However, has anyone ever considered LGBTQ ghosts? Queer people have always existed, so why wouldn’t there be queer ghosts? Listed below are some of the country’s popular and famous homo haunts.

Corpsewood Manor – Summerville, Ga.

Being openly gay in certain parts of the United States, especially rural parts, has always been risky. Tony West and Avery Brock proved this true after Dr. Charles Scudder and his partner Joey Odom were brutally murdered one night in the winter of 1982. Thinking that Scudder and Odom were wealthy, West and Brock hatched up a plan to be invited inside the manor and hang out. That is when Scudder, Odom, and their two dogs were shot to death. Various rumors surround this story, including that Scudder and Odom were Satan worshipers, child molesters, constantly high on LSD, and that their manor was considered an erotic castle. Events of that night are still debatable.

Those who now visit Corpsewood Manor and the surrounding area are said to feel an unbearable amount of dread. In addition, people have also reported disembodied voices, phantom dogs, and feeling as though they are being watched. If Scudder and Odom were truly into Satanism, who knows what dark entities are lurking about.

The Jimani Bar – New Orleans, La.

The Jimani Bar, a popular sports bar located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, was once the location of a gay club called the Upstairs Lounge. On June 24, 1973, at approximately 7:56 p.m., a fire was discovered in the stairwell leading up to the club. Blocking the main escape route, the fire quickly spread throughout the lounge. A number of people were able to escape, but 32 were killed. Contorting their bodies, these individuals tried to squeeze through the bars that protected the windows.

In the early ‘70s, many New Orleanians expressed the attitude, “those perverts got what they deserved.” Even the investigation into the fire was never really pursued. A man by the name of Rodger Dale Nunez was suspected of setting the blaze but was never convicted. In 1974, he committed suicide. Before the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting, the Upstairs Lounge murder was considered to be the most violent and deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in United States history.

It has been reported that patrons and employees of the Jimani Bar have encountered the spirits of those who died in the fire. Paranormal groups have recorded numerous EVPs, or electronic voice phenomena. These voices tell investigators everything from their names to the fact that they feel forgotten. They want people to never forget what happened in the Upstairs Lounge. There is even a story about a full-bodied apparition, which has been seen walking the second floor in the kitchen area.

Lizzie Borden House – Fall River, Ma.

Lizzie Borden was a woman who attracted fame in a not-so-positive manner. On Aug. 11, 1892, she was arrested for the gruesome axe murders of her father and stepmother. Although tried for the crime, she was acquitted. Many believed she literally got away with murder.

Lizzie chose to remain in Fall River for the rest of her life, despite facing significant ostracism. In addition to her unfortunate notoriety, it was often speculated that Lizzie was also a lesbian. She never married and formed a close and long-term relationship with stage and silent screen actress Nance O’Neil, who was known to be gay. It was also rumored that Lizzie had a torrid love affair with the housekeeper, Bridget Sullivan.

Currently a Bed and Breakfast and museum, the Lizzie Borden House is open to anyone who is brave enough to spend a night in the actual house where the murders took place. Visitors have claimed to hear the sounds of a woman weeping, phantom footsteps running down the stairs, doors mysteriously opening and closing, and muffled conversations coming from vacant rooms. There have also been reports of a full-bodied apparition wearing Victorian-era clothing dusting the furniture.

Rose Bed Inn – Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Built in 1908 as a private residence for the family of William and Ella Schrader, the Rose Bed Inn is said to be haunted by a spirit named Alex. When the Schrader family put the house up on the market, the still-living Alex expressed interest. He did not have the money to buy the house at the time but was engaged to a wealthy woman and would soon have the funds. Alex moved in with the Schraders to start fixing up the house, and that is when the Schraders realized that Alex was gay. He had a lover he was hiding from his fiancé. When the two found out about each other, Alex disappeared. It wasn’t until later that a foul odor led the Schraders to find Alex’s body hanging in the attic.

Alex now lives harmoniously with the current owners and has made his presence known through various means, including moving objects, turning off lights, and opening and closing doors. Guests have also smelled cigar smoke, which is strictly not allowed inside the premises, and heard a disembodied voice. It has been reported that Alex even likes to show himself to guests who share the same name with him.

The Underground Bar – Colorado Springs, Co.

The Underground Bar is one of the most popular gay bars in Colorado. It is also one of the most haunted. Although the spirits may not be LGBTQ themselves, many paranormal investigators and thrill seekers are keen to visit this location.

Before this bar was a bar, it was located next to a mortuary. The bar was often used as extra storage when the morgue had an excess of dead bodies. Behind the bar, known as the pit, employees have reported items being broken and thrown around. The same would happen in a locked storage room. On the upper level, which is now offices, it has been reported that a young female ghost often roams the halls and plays near the elevator.