Welcome to the Wild Party: DCPA Provides a Thoroughly Immersive Theatre Experience

Immersive theatre is a phrase that may raise red flags for some. After all, not everyone wants to be actively involved in the theatre experience, especially if singing or acting in front of people is more of a nightmare than a dream. But have no fear—the DCPA’s production of Wild Party will loosen you up with liquor and then make you forget you aren’t witnessing events first hand.

The show takes place at The Hangar, part of Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. Although this may seem an odd place to host a musical, the interactive set is more than cool. Without ruining too much of the surprise, the entire set really does make it feel like you are right inside the party. Drinks are available before the performance and during intermission, and the set is so intricate that you will want to look around and explore while you wait for the next act. Dressing in period costumes is also encouraged, and it is fun to people watch and see how everyone dresses when there is a lull in the action.

Wild Party originally got famous on Broadway for its classic tunes and dynamic story. The story starts off pretty basically; the main character is Queenie, a breathtaking Vaudeville blond, who wants to throw a party with her boyfriend, a circus clown performer. Both characters seem like major enablers, but also the type to throw a really good bash.

Throughout the night of the party, as the guests get more and more loaded, truths and secrets begin to come out, infidelity is committed, and things basically go as any bad night would… but it’s a really, really bad night. Through seeing all these catastrophes, the audience gets to know the real, uncut side of these characters. There are even a few queer moments, as same-sex is hinted at, and there is a lesbian character who won’t stop pursuing her odd, artsy lover.

The DCPA is known for their impressive sets and amazing atmosphere, and this show is no exception. The acting and singing is all superb, and since it is an interactive show, each audience member has their own unique experience based on where he, she, or they are seated. There are plenty of times where the fourth wall is broken and the actors interact with certain audience members, but never in way that forces the audience members to interact back. The only major complaint is that, for those who are vertically challenged, the immersive seating makes it impossible to see certain characters as they sing or act. Placement is everything for this show, and being stuck in the wrong spot could cause you to miss a few things.

If you’re a musical fan, especially a fan of this show or other period shows, grab a ticket for Wild Party while you still can. The last night of the festivities is Halloween!