Top Five Reasons to get Your Will Done Today

1. You Hate Your Family.

If you don’t have a will in place, the state has a set formula as to whom your assets go to. If you are married they go to your spouse first. Then, to your children (if you’ve got any). Then, to your parents. Then, to your siblings. Not on good terms with your parents or siblings? Do you really want them to get your stuff? Do your will! Give your assets to your favorite people or charities.

2. You Are Not A Fan Of The Government (Especially Right Now).

Guess what happens if you don’t have family the state can find to give your assets to? The state gets to keep it! A will is a simple way to ensure that the state does not, get to keep your money and stuff after you die or decide who gets your money and stuff when you die.

3. You Aren’t Into Marriage.

You have been with your partner for 20 years but you never got hitched. Perhaps it was because you weren’t legally permitted to for much of that time, or you didn’t see the point. You don’t have to believe in marriage, taxes, etc…but now, when you die, your stuff goes to your family (who you may or may not like) and your partner doesn’t see a dime. Your partner put up with you this long, shouldn’t they at least get the couch?

4. You Don’t Want To Be Left In Vegetative State Indefinitely.

Aside from a will, an estate planning attorney will help you get basic estate planning protections in place. That includes a medical power of attorney, general durable power of attorney, living will, and instructions as to last remains. These protections will ensure that your wishes on things like medical care, organ donation, and the treatment of your remains are legally protected.

5. It’s Not As Expensive As You Think.

