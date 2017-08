Titwrench Fest Returns to Denver This Weekend

If you love art and music in spaces curated by women and LGBTQ people, don’t miss out on Titwrench Music Fest #9 this weekend! There will be music, art, performance, workshops, a flea market, even a pop-up nail salon.

Friday night the show kicks off with a DJ at 4:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. and live bands filling all the slots in-between. The music will be all across the spectrum, from experimental pianist Cthula to hardcore punk by Litter Brain. The first bands on the bill will be budding girl groups from this year’s Girls Rock Denver.

Saturday starts things off at 10:00 a.m. with yoga, followed by workshops on D.I.Y marketing and branding for artists, beat-making, performance and vocals, and more. There is also a full night of music, starting out with a DJ and the ladies from Girls Rock Denver and wrapping up with music from industrial dark wave to indie glitter dance pop.

“The goal is to highlight people that are really taking risks and that aren’t’ easily categorized into different music genres, as well as artists that are marginalized or underrepresented,” Sarah Slater, creative director and co-founder of Titwrench Collective, told OUT FRONT. “We center it around women and LGBTQ people, but we also feature artists from Girls Rock Denver, preteens and teenagers. We like to feature youth, older musicians, people of color, people that aren’t given a platform as often as they should be. Thats the goal, just to create that platform and be a place where people can get their voices heard, and people that can support them but also collaborate with them.”

Photo by Vincent Comparetto