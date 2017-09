Throwback Thursday: Princess Di was a Queer Ally

It’s the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s untimely death, and it is important to remember that not only was Diana quite literally royalty, she was also an advocate for queer issues and a pretty fabulous lady. Here are a few little-known facts about the everywoman’s royal leader the world lost too soon.

HIV/AIDS Activism

During a time when HIV and AIDS were still completely demonized as issues that only degenerates had to deal with, Di stepped up to the plate and realized this was something that needed attention. She made history in April of 1987 by shaking the hand of a man living with AIDS. At the time, people still thought there was a chance of contracting AIDS through basic skin-on-skin contact. She made this historic gesture as a symbol of a much more tangible one: the opening of an HIV/AIDS unit in London’s Middlesex Hospital.

A Trip to a Gay Bar in Drag

Once, according to New Now Next, her highness wanted a night out on the town, in a gay bar, without paparazzi swarming and scrutinizing her every move. She decided to get her buddy Freddie Mercury to dress her in drag so that she could go out unrecognized. She donned the getup of a dramatic male model – aviator sunglasses, a leather cap, and an army jacket. Apparently, the crowd at the bar was so excited to see Mercury that no one noticed Di, and she was able to have a drink undetected.

The moral of Diana’s story? We are all fabulous royalty, but we also have a duty to give back and stand up for our community. And, we all deserve a night out every once in a while.