Supergirl Season 3 will Celebrate Lesbian Romance

Queer fans of Supergirl were stoked that supporting characters Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) had a thing going on, but were bummed that Lima announced she was leaving the show. However, producers are promising to include as much lesbian love story as possible.

“We love Floriana [Lima] and we were sad that she wasn’t able to come back full-time,” Robert Rovner, one of the show’s executive producers, reported, according to New Now Next. “We love this relationship we’ve created and, with that, we’re going to be telling a modern-day love story that really honors their relationship. [It] hopefully will resonate and, I think, will be very satisfying. Hopefully, she will come join us… The door is always open.”

“Maggie is welcome to come back anytime she’s free!” added Jessica Quelle, another executive producer. “We love Sanvers, and we’re very sad that Floriana is not available full-time this season. It was a very meaningful story to us, and it meant so much to us that it resonated with the fans and we felt like this is a story that still needs to be told about a young woman or a grown woman coming to terms with her sexuality in a very honest and grounded and truthful way. We worked really hard to honor that.”

It appears that one way or another, Supergirl fans won’t be disappointed and will have plenty of lesbian love and queer-inclusive romance during the coming season. Check out the season 3 trailer below for a sneak peek of what to expect.