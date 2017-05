Strike a Pose! Vogue, Vogue, Vogue

Big, bold stripes? Check! Corseted tops? Check! Off-the-shoulder shirts Flashdance style? Check!

If you missed the free-for-all ‘80s fashion the first time around — or even if you missed its renaissance this past fall — it’s not too late. Summer fashion trends are still going ‘80s strong, with a bit of updating and some softening for summer.

Some of the top trends we’re watching this summer:

More is More

In true ‘80s style, nothing is too big or too loud. Accessorize large! Bangle upon bangle upon bangle. Replace those dainty gold chains with big, bold, chunky necklaces. This summer we’re seeing lots of different accessory colors and textures, from long, plastic earrings to colorful, silky chokers.

Same goes for fabric. Look for less-structured gauze and other cotton shirts, dresses, and skirts. The corseted waists from the fall are still around, but go for a lighter material lace-up corset over a sundress or oversized t-shirt.

The simple summer T-shirt is no longer simple. Big, bold t-shirts are splashed not only with color, but with messages. Look for lots of political statements on what used to be summer’s simplest piece. Don’t be afraid to mix and match. Color upon color. Design upon design. Texture upon texture. Just about anything goes this summer, as long as it makes a statement.

Less in More – Kind of

If you’re not into big and bold, you can still be on the cutting edge of fashion. Designers are calling this trend the “new minimalist”. Instead of the classic minimalist look of jeans and t-shirts, the new minimalist fashions are unstructured and flowing. Instead of splashing color upon color, you can stay monochromatic. We’re still looking for interest, perhaps by layering lots of sheer materials or throwing on oversized beach coveralls. It’s a minimal style with maximum impact.

Flowers and Stripes

Whether big and bold or small and delicate, florals and stripes are all over the place. Don’t be shy. Mix a horizontal striped shirt with a vertical striped pant. Same goes for florals. Pattern over pattern is big this season. Patterns don’t need to match and neither do colors. Head to toe, shower yourself with one or the other.

Show Me Some Skin

We’re not going as sheer as the ‘90s peep shows. But we’re pretty darn close. Again, lots of unstructured looks in sheer materials. Bralettes are back and more ornate than ever. Throw a see-through top over a dressed-up bra. If you’re not that daring, sheer shirts over t-shirts is a thing. Or fully sheer sundresses over a beautiful slip (or even lingerie). Anyone can take part in the sheer sensation – even if it’s layering something see-through over something solid.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Yep. We’re backing it up all the way to the ‘70s this summer. If it’s fringed or faded, it’s in! I’m talking well-worn cut-offs to leather purses with fringe to the floor. Crochet tops and lots and lots of lace are also making a comeback. And don’t forget about the maxi. Maxi dresses are about as summary as you can get. Look for updated styles with lots of patterns and/or sheer materials.

Shoulder Drop

One or two. Doesn’t matter. When it comes to shirts that bare shoulders, both are in style. This summer’s shirts and dresses can be worn completely off the shoulders, or just off of one. And don’t feel like you have to go out and buy a specially made shirt. Look for an oversized t-shirt and let it droop to the side. (This is nice if you’re into a more masculine look.) Unstructured styles are a big part of this summer’s shoulder-baring look.

Lemonade

Pink or yellow? How about both? The two biggest colors this summer are, you guessed it, lemonade pink and lemonade yellow. (Thank you Beyoncé.)

I know what you’re thinking. “Yellow doesn’t look good on me.” For some reason, lots and lots of people seem to think that. It’s not true. As long as you choose a shade that doesn’t wash you out, you’ll be fine. Yellow comes in lots of shades, so don’t be afraid to try one this summer.

Rainbows

We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re takin’ over summer! From the LGBTQ Freedom Flag to the runways. Rainbows are in, in a big way. This season, expect to find rainbow shoes, shirts, hats, and all kinds of accessories, from rainbow heart emojis splashed across t-shirts to platform shoes with rainbow heels. They’re a symbol of fun, luck, and positivity. What more could you ask for this summer?