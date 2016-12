Spice Up Your Sexual Recipes

Let’s be honest: Sex can be an amazing part of a relationship, but it also often comes with challenges for many couples. There are only so many activities, positions, and unique places to get laid and sexy time can get stale after awhile. There are a zillion ways to spice up your sex life, but let me offer just a few general thoughts.

Explore Something New

Books and videos can be found on a variety of fun topics and are full of exciting pictures and good information. There are also organizations that offer creative workshops. For example, local favorite Denver Bound offers classes for individuals and couples interested in learning more about the eroticism and skills involved in rope bondage. Explore something imaginative with your current partner or learn techniques to try with someone new. Consider some things that may excite you, even if you are a little embarrassed to admit it. Any activity can be fun as long as it’s safe, sane, and consensual.

Talk to Your Partner

I know this is a novel concept, but asking the stimulating person next to you about what turns them on could be a great place to start. Chat about what each of you desires. Being honest without fear of judgment or feeling ridiculed is extremely important. When discussing what to try or evaluating how a new activity went, have a conversation about each of your successes, challenges, hopes, and fears. Feeling apprehensive is a natural part of exploring something new. Be patient with each other, but also courageous enough to try something without letting fear stop you. Although not many things ever go totally to plan, make the most of it and have as much fun as possible.

Lube Up

There is always time for lubrication — and don’t be stingy with it. Getting greasy and sliding around can be a fun way of getting into a hot activity. It can be something as sensual as a massage or progress to a hot, full-contact wrestling match. Be sure to lay down some type of barrier so you don’t ruin your sheets, furniture, or carpet.

Play in the Toy Box

There are some extremely fun accessories out there to explore. Some spin around while others pulse to your favorite music. Others feel great when pulled across the skin or can be helpful in holding someone’s legs in the air. There is a wide variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and required skill levels associated with these. Go online to check out websites and product reviews, or browse items in some local favorite shops like Romantix. Some of these are not for the faint of heart and can also get quite expensive, so do your homework.

Change Locations

Sometimes a new environment can re-energize feelings of getting frisky. We can all get into a rut. Remember that many activities that happen in the bedroom can also occur outside or bent over a washing machine. Feel free to be adventurous, but don’t get arrested for public indecency.

Include Other People

You don’t have to feel alone in your exploration. Solicit perspectives from others or invite them to share some hot times. Having conversations about sexual topics or choosing to get physically involved with them is not necessarily common for some, but it can bring some excitement and new experiences. Although it could be somewhat embarrassing or uncomfortable, hopefully you can feel confident that we have moved beyond the time in history where sex needs to be an embarrassment and remain hidden away.