How to Show Your Power in the Trump Era

Daily events shape how we see the world and how we feel or show our power. A good day at work can make you feel powerful at home, and a powerful intimate encounter or important conversation can leave you glowing the next day at work. So it’s no surprise that in this political climate, many are left without any sort of feeling of power at all. A deluge of negative events, from our supreme Cheeto’s rulings to shootings and widespread hate, leave us feeling like ‘why bother’ when it comes to the important things we are trying to do.

Yes, things are a little bleak right now, but that is precisely why we need to show and reclaim the power that we have. Here are a few ways to keep your head above water when the water just keeps coming and coming.

Vote in Local Elections

While last November may have been a huge wash and completely flooring for a lot of people, keep in mind that elections are happening this year as well, although not on a presidential level. You can make major change on a smaller scale to help things stay inclusive here in Colorado. Learn about your reps and the laws that are getting introduced, and vote to insure that we all keep our liberties.

Use Your Social Media Voice Wisely

It’s super tempting sometimes to go off on a bigoted social media user or post an extremely dismal story with a caption like “get me off this planet.” While both of those things can be cathartic in their own weird ways, they also add to the overall negativity that everyone is bombarded with all the time. Use your social media presence for good instead of evil.

Share stories that are not Fake News (always Google what you share for a quick fact check, or make sure you trust the publication a story is coming from), share good news as well as bad, and try to focus on education instead of instigation if you choose to engage with someone who has different views than your own. In fact, your internetting mantras should consist of two simple idioms: you catch more flies with honey, and don’t feed the trolls.

Get Involved in Your Queer Community

Sometimes the world can seem so isolating, especially when you have some stretches that are nothing but work, home, and reading the news on your phone. It can really help to get out there and get involved when you are feeling hopeless or helpless. Volunteering or joining an organization is great, but this could also be as simple as getting out of your own head to see a drag show or have a few drinks with your friends. Relaxation is key to regaining and maintaining your power.

Speak Up When You See Injustice

There may be times when you are confronted with injustice or prejudice head-on. Of course there may be some battles you don’t feel comfortable fighting, and that is OK. But if you start to call out jokes that you feel are in poor taste, or confront the friend that is nervous about walking through a certain part of town in the middle of the day, you may start to feel like you have a little more control. No, you may not be able to change the world, or even change anyone’s mind, but if you get people thinking about what they say and do, that’s a step in the right direction.

Use Your Platform

You may have a lot more power than you think and not even know it. Even if you aren’t, say, a journalist or someone in politics, you can still affect change. If you’re a drag king or queen, consider organizing some benefits that support causes you care about, or doing some work pro bono to help make an impact. If you work in a restaurant or bar, ask about inclusive policies for customers and employees, and about benefits or events you could do at work.

Stay Informed

While reading the news every day is exactly what causes your crippling anxiety in the first place, being informed can still make you more powerful. If you see a facebook post about an issue that seems upsetting, instead of getting lost in a sea of comments, read the original article, or an article on the same topic from a reliable source. That way, you know what’s happening and won’t just be flipping out about something that may not even be true.

Keep the Love Going

It’s cliche and cheesy as hell, but if you force yourself to be positive you will feel happy and more in control, and you’ll be able to use your power. This isn’t The Secret, so you won’t get rich and famous from keeping a positive mindset. And obviously, chemical depression and anxiety are real, and bad days happen. But it is a lot easier to think clearly and make decisions that will benefit you and your community when you are feeling good.