Short Film Highlights Adorable, Queer First Love

Some films students just released a short movie about two young boys in love, and no one can get enough.

The movie was created by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, animation students from the Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida. The trailer went viral two months ago when they released it, and now the adorable film is making a splash.

No spoilers (and none needed, since a quick five minutes is all it takes to check this out), but this tale of one boy chasing another captures how it feels to have an out-of-control, hard-to-hide crush, and what it’s like when you finally reveal your true feelings.

Cover photo courtesy of Facebook