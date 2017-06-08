SEXSHOOTERS talk music, Denver Pride, & Relationships

The SEXSHOOTERS, a London-based DJ duo, are invading Denver for Pride and bringing with them some upbeat, uplifting music and a lot of muscle.

Since forming in 2013, David Hart and Claudio Girardi have been touring around the world and making some of the best queer parties around the globe dance their sexy asses off. The duo are returning for their second consecutive Denver Pride. We chatted with the pair about music, performing, and dating.

How did the SEXSHOOTERS come to be?

David Claudio is the talker so I’ll let him take charge here.

Claudio We came together when we met three years ago at David’s club night called Gigilo, and not long after we started a relationship. It wasn’t long before we figured out we wanted to work together and spend as much time together as possible, so we thought since we were already in the nightclub industry, we could start performing as DJs.

We’ve been performing as the SEXSHOOTERS, and it’s been a great adventure ever since. At first, we were blessed to have Gigolo give us a platform to perform, and we toured internationally with them, learning the trade as we went. So that was really fortuitous to have. However, obviously it does take a bit of time to get your name out there and there is a shit-ton of shade floating out there.

D We get plenty of it on a daily basis, but it’s okay. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and you just continue doing what you love. Just soldier on.

Why were people so shady?

C I suppose before we got together, David was a photographer and I was an actor and director, so I think people got used to us in that way. When we came onto the scene as SEXSHOOTERS, we made ourselves the brand as opposed to our work. For both of us, our brand is the most important and it has to be a reflection of how we live and the things we love. But the transition of people seeing that in photos to seeing it all on us made people a bit skeptical about whether there was any talent involved, or whether we were trying to get by with just some pretty faces.

D But the reality is that you do work hard and you do have to learn and grow, none of which was easy. You make the most with what you have.

C The hardest part was the pressure we put on ourselves to achieve and to succeed. We didn’t have anybody mentor us. The only thing we had was a bit of knowledge and the internet. We put a load of pressure on ourselves to bring something exciting and new. That came with a lot of arguments and slapping and hair pulling, but a lot of laughter as well. But no matter how bad it got, we always come back to the same thing: We did this to be together and to enjoy working, being, living, traveling, and sharing this life together. We are doing what we love. When we kept coming back to that idea, and putting our focus on the music and what we share with our audiences, then we could overcome all of the challenges.

If you guys do everything together, how do you keep from killing each other?

D We really rely and depend on each other.

C Pretty much from the beginning we’ve been inseparable. We met on a Wednesday and I moved in on the following Tuesday. We’ve been attached at the hip since then. But I think it is what we both need in a relationship. We need to be with [one another] as much as possible; we thrive off each other. It’s not normal, but we aren’t normal — we’re happy.

Are you excited to play in the Mile High City?

C Oh yeah! We actually booked our trip to stay a few extra days in Denver to have a look around and experience what we can. We are there for five days, so we would like to see the mountains and go on some hikes — whatever you guys do over there.

What can we expect from the show?

C Really what it comes down to is not the ‘show,’ because visually, we are just two guys standing behind a DJ booth doing our thing. But we love engaging with the audience; we are very energetic, and we really want everyone to have just a great time.

D Our music has to build and drive. It has to excite people. It’s sexual, fun, and uplifting, and it keeps people going.

C That’s what we want. We want to keep people going and going and going and going and going. Which just makes it impossible to leave the dance floor.

What are some of the best reactions from people who’ve seen you perform?

C It depends on the event, really. If we don’t have to fly out somewhere for another show, we like to get out and interact with the crowd. Sometimes it’s not possible because we have to be in and out.

D It’s a fine balance because when we are in the club we are working. We don’t have the opportunity to let our hair down and party — we provide the party. We do love meeting people and engaging with the audience and fans.

C Honestly, how open can we be? Because we get a lot of cock shots. And some ass shots. We go back to the hotel and there will be a lot of messages from people. There’s a compliment there with a bit of subtle pornography. Who doesn’t love that?

Finally, what is a SEXSHOOTER?

C What is a SEXSHOOTER? David?

D There are a few different ways to look at that, really. In music, it is delivering sexy, uplifting music. As far as a persona, it’s someone who knows themselves, isn’t shy or embarrassed to have a good time, someone who is sexy and isn’t scared of their sexual side, and someone who takes risks and is adventurous.

C That’s a SEXSHOOTER.

For more information on the show and tickets, visit MileHighPartyWeekend.com.