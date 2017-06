Sense8 Finale Coming to Netflix After All

When Netflix unexpectedly cancelled Sense8, sci-fi fans and LTBGQ media enthusiasts alike reacted with shock and anger. Following a successful grassroots social media campaign by fans to boycott Netflix and sign petitions until the show came back, a two-hour finale episode was successfully confirmed.

According to New Now Next, the cast announced the new season by recording a video on social media where they sung along to “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blonds and flashed a message about the finale across the screen. Lana Wachowski, co-creator of the show, also posted an online letter expressing her appreciation for the fans that demanded the show’s return.

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year,” she wrote. “After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”

In order to get the show back on the air, fans sent flip-flops to Netflix as a form of protest, boycotted their accounts, and started a petition. Apparently, the show costs $9 million an episode, one of the reasons it was unexpectedly cancelled. Thanks to fan fervor and the support of the support of the LGBTQ community, however, we will get two more hours and some closure.