RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Confirmed for Third Season

Can’t get enough of the queens? Fans are rejoicing at the announcement that RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are both going to be on VH1 in 2018.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” said RuPaul in an official statement. “All Stars represent the best of the breasts, legs, and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

The show has consistently been breaking records and gaining viewers, so no on is surprised that we will be seeing more of the queens on All Stars. A tenth season was also already confirmed for the primary show. But many are delighted that Untucked, which was a YouTube show for its past few seasons, is returning to television.

“I think there’s going to be queens that the audience who’s just discovering Drag Race may not know, as well, or may be discovering for the first time,” executive producer Tom Campbell stated in an interview with Variety. “It’s going to be exciting to see queens get a second bite of the apple and get some exposure that maybe they did not get the first time around.”

“This is the show, watching the queens. It combines our love of drag with our love of documentary, and we just let it happen,” executive producer Bailey Fenton added. “As it plays, it’s very real, and that’s the joy of it.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 debuts in January of 2018, and Drag Race Season 10 and Untucked will return this coming Spring.