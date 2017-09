RuPaul will Cameo on Broad City this Week

There was a rumor floating around that RuPaul would make an appearance on Broad City, and that time is here! Check out the sneak peek teaser for this week’s episode!

It appears that our beloved Ru will be playing a strict and sassy restaurant manager in New York, a perfect role for the drag god/goddess. Tune in to Broad City Wednesday night on Comedy Central to find out how Ilana does as a new waitress hire for the ruthless Ru.