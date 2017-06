RuPaul to Cameo on Broad City

Everyone’s favorite stoner comedy girl duo, Broad City, hit the jackpot this coming season when they landed drag icon RuPaul as a guest star.

According to New on Next, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson dropped some hints about the appearance via Twitter, and then opened up about their excitement to Entertainment Weekly.

“He’s just so delicious,” Glazer stated in the interview with Entertainment Weekly. “He’s like godlike, I’m not even kidding. Even him doing, like, normal sh*t in the show is just titillating. Fully f*cking titillating.”

Ru also dropped some hints of his own; a few months ago on his podcast, What’s the Tee with Michelle Visage, he mentioned staying in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to film a show, and fans guessed that he was appearing on Broad City.

When exactly Ru will pop in this season is still a mystery, but Broad City fans can start avidly watching the latest installment August 23 on Comedy Central.