Resources for Bisexual Youth in Denver

Coming out can be incredibly tough on teens, especially for those who come out as bisexual. Too often, young people’s emotions or feelings get brushed off as “just a phase,” and those who come out as bisexual often get told they are just experimenting. While this may seem like a harmless comment, in reality it is basically telling the bisexual person that rather than having an identity and a preference, they just can’t make up their minds. In worse cases, bi teens can face bullying at school, rejection from peers or family, and even physical harm.

If you or someone you know is a bisexual teen facing problems, from feeling like you or they don’t fit in and aren’t understood to dealing with bullies and trouble at home, there are resources here in Denver that can be turned to.

One Colorado | OneColorado.org

Located in Capitol Hill on Lafayette Street, this advocacy group fights for LGBTQ people across the board, whether it’s bisexual teens at a public school or gay men in the workforce. They have a vast GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance) network that helps to connect bisexual youth with needed resources, including the resources to start a GSA at school.

[NOTE: They also suggest calling the group something like Gender & Sexuality alliance so that asexual, bisexual, trans, and nonbinary students will feel more welcome.]

“The most common issue facing bisexual teens is the lack of support, even from gay and lesbian peers, i.e. biphobia,” Neil Aasve, Safe Schools Manager at One Colorado, said. “The lack of knowledge about sexuality makes it hard to understand bisexuality, even for bisexuals. For example, it is common that bisexuals are told they don’t exist, assuming they are actually gay and in the closet or straight and just experimenting. For teenagers this is even more difficult because for some identifying as bisexual may indeed be a phase, but it is important to acknowledge that bisexual is just real as being straight or gay.”

Maria Droste Counseling Center | MariaDroste.org

For some, the problems may lie deeper than simply needing more resources at school or wanting to spread awareness. If mental health, anxiety, or depression are factors, or if there are serious home or relationship problems to be addressed, then a little counseling can help. Maria Droste Counseling Center specializes in speaking to LGBTQ youth and helping with any challenges unique to bisexual teens.

“On our website, we have several clinicians who specialize in working with the LGBTQ community to offer individual counseling,” Krista Turner, Director of the Access Center at Maria Droste Counseling, explained. “Currently, many clinicians continue to attend training to help serve the needs of LGTBQ teens.”

The GLBT Community Center of Colorado | GLBTColorado.org

This organization offers support and community for LTBGQ families and individuals, and also helps people with things like faith support, STD testing, and retaining rights. Bi teens can reach out to the center to be connected with further resources or put in touch with those who can help.

“The Center opened in 1976 and over the years has grown to become the largest community center in the Rocky Mountain region, giving voice to Colorado’s LGBT community and playing a pivotal role in statewide initiatives to reduce harassment and discrimination,” their website states. “Today, we are focused on fulfilling our mission – to engage, empower, enrich, and advance the gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community of Colorado – by ensuring that every member of the LGBT community has access to the programs and resources they need to live happy, healthy, and productive lives.”

Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) | PFLAG.org

PFLAG provides support to the parents of LGBTQ children. They can also help with speaking to parents who may not be accepting of their child’s announcement at first.

According to the LGBTQ student resource center at MSU Denver, “PFLAG offers monthly meetings with support groups, programs on various aspects of GLBT lives, and a speaker’s bureau. They also operate a hotline staffed by parents and friends who provide support to people dealing with concerns about sexual orientation.”

Those are a few great places to get started when it comes to looking for bisexual resources. Remember to always consider the feelings and words of your bisexual teen peers and always seek professional help if self-harm or destructive thoughts are involved.