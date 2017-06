Remembering Those Who Came Before Us, One Letter at a Time

For Pride Month, we’re taking a look back on a few of those who came before us and made their way into the hearts of Americans. These brave individuals didn’t let the spotlight outshine their life and love.

During times when LGBTQ equality was little more than wishful thinking, when LGBTQ people could be thrown in jail for being honest about who they were, these courageous individuals stood up loudly and proudly and refused to hide in the shadows. Some paid a terrible price for their honesty, but all helped paved the way for the rights we enjoy now.

For our purposes, we’ve chosen one person for each letter of the LGBT acronym, though there are certainly many others worthy of consideration.

Dorothy Arzner (1897-1979)

At a time when “ladies” deferred to men and “knew their place,” Dorothy Arzner walked to the beat of her own drum. Originally a medical student, Arzner decided to pursue work as a film director after a visit to a movie studio when she was a young woman. She began her career as a stenographer at Paramount Pictures in 1919, quickly getting promoted to scriptwriter and film editor. Her first assignment as an editor was on the classic romantic drama Blood and Sand (1922), which starred Rudolf Valentino, the screen’s most popular heartthrob during the 1920s.

Arzner rose up the ranks quickly in this male dominated industry. In 1927 she made her directorial debut with Fashions For Women, which was a commercial success. Money talks in Hollywood, and in 1929 Arzner called the shots on The Wild Party, the first sound film to star Clara Bow, who was then Paramount’s top female star.

The enormity of Arzner’s accomplishment cannot be underestimated. During the 1920s and ‘30s, women did not direct films. Yet Arzner did, even as she maintained romantic relationships with a number of actresses.

There was no one else like Dorothy Arzner in the Hollywood of the 1920s and ‘30s.

By the time she retired from filmmaking in 1943, Arzner had directed some of the biggest names in the business, including Katharine Hepburn, Joan Crawford, and a pre-I Love Lucy Lucille Ball. She directed 21 feature films during her career.

From 1939 until her death 40 years later, Arzner lived quietly with dancer/choreographer Marion Morgan. Arzner’s life and career remain a topic of study among film scholars.

Quentin Crisp (1908-1999)

From 1931 onward, Quentin Crisp lived an openly gay life in London. He wore colorful, flowing scarves, painted his nails, and colored his hair. At the time, he was one of the only out gay man in all of the United Kingdom — Crisp preferred the word homosexual.

For decades, he endured beatings and police harassment. He was famously and falsely arrested for prostitution as he waited for a bus. Crisp addressed the court with his elegant wit and beat the charges.

For thirty years, Crisp worked in the only profession that accepted him: as a nude model in an art school. In 1966, he published his unexpectedly successful memoir: The Naked Civil Servant. In late middle age, Crisp became a literary celebrity. He gave numerous television interviews and became an in-demand public speaker. He talked about his life, how being “an effeminate homosexual for all the world to see” was never a choice, and offered his views on pop culture and British society’s sometimes stuffy social norms.

When The Naked Civil Servant was adapted as a Thames TV movie in 1975 (it aired on PBS in the USA), Crisp became an international celebrity. He took his speaking engagements around the world. What was then called the Gay Rights movement was picking up steam, and Crisp served as a living link to what gay life had been like two generations prior.

Crisp moved to New York City at age 72, where he spent the rest of his life. He had a listed phone number, cheerfully announcing that he would meet anyone who was willing to buy him dinner. Many took him up on his offer, eager to enjoy a private audience with this elder statesman of the gay community. Crisp wrote many more books: film criticism, memoirs, and his observations on society. He acted in movies and on stage, sometimes in male roles, sometimes in female roles.

His Victorian formality became one of his trademarks. He addressed everyone by their last names and referred to himself as “The stateliest homo in all of England.”

Quentin Crisp today is one of the LGBTQ community’s most colorful and memorable figures. His brilliant wit and his incomparable courage should not be forgotten.

Alla Nazimova (1879-1945)

pictured in cover photo

Often known to the public by the single name Nazimova, she was a celebrated stage actress and was a powerful Hollywood figure during the early 1920s. A producer for a number of the films in which she starred, Nazimova’s Sunset Boulevard mansion, known as the Garden of Alla, became notorious for her wild parties, which were rumored to include orgies. Openly bisexual, Nazimova flaunted her many affairs with men and women alike.

In 1923 Nazimova produced and starred in a film based on gay, 19th century writer Oscar Wilde’s Salomé. The film’s screenplay was written by Natacha Rambova, who was then married to silent film heartthrob Rudolph Valentino. Both Rambova and Valentino are believed to have had affairs with Nazimova.

Hollywood lore states that Salomé was cast entirely with gay or bisexual actors, though this has never been verified. Salomé was a box office failure and ruined Nazimova’s Hollywood career. She returned to the theater, though she did make a few film appearances during the 1940s.

Dorothy Arzner is believed to have been one of her lovers.

In 1977, Nazimova was portrayed by actress Leslie Caron in director Ken Russell’s film Valentino.

Billy Tipton (1914-1989)

Imagine, if you will, an elegant, smoke-filled nightclub during the 1940s. A jazz band performs as tough guys and sassy broads play their wicked games of seduction.

No, you’re not on the Hollywood set of a film noir movie. You’re at the Elks Club in Longview, Washington, where the Billy Tipton Trio held court each night. Billy sat at the piano.

Billy Tipton was born in Oklahoma City in 1914. His given name at birth was Dorothy Lucille Tipton. From age 26 until his death at age 74, Tipton lived as a man — no one in his professional life knew that he’d been assigned female at birth. He chose the name Billy because it was his father’s nickname.

In 1957, while performing in Santa Barbara, California, the Billy Tipton Trio was offered a recording contract from Tops Records. The band released two albums of jazz/pop standards, both of which were well received. Tipton then moved to Spokane, Washington, where the Trio was the house band at Allen’s Tin Pan Alley. He held this position until his retirement.

Throughout his life, Tipton maintained relationships with a number of women — these were always presented to the world as heterosexual relationships. Though Tipton never married, he adopted three children with one of his girlfriends. His children didn’t find out that their dad wasn’t biologically male until Tipton died of a hemorrhaging peptic ulcer in 1989.

Billy Tipton was 74 years old.