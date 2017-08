Rapper Lil Peep Comes Out as Bi

Rapper Lil Peep made big news on Twitter when he announced he was bisexual.

Lil Peep, whose real name is Gustav Åhr, announced on Tuesday that he identifies as bi. This was following Aaron Carter’s viral social media announcement about his sexual identity.

yes I’m bi sexual — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) August 8, 2017

who wants a kiss — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) August 8, 2017

Lil Peep is known for underground rap tracks like “White Wine” and “Star Shopping,” as well as his tattooed appearance and funny social media presence. He has now joined the ranks of underground music LGBTQ icons in the U.S.