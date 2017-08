Rainbow Alley: A Community for Our Queer Youth

Jenn Vaught was only 13 years old when she was on the youth board that created Denver’s Rainbow Alley. Now, 19 years later, Vaught is thriving.

“My days there taught me everything from how to write grants for my nonprofits, to filing permits for rallies, and leading marches… More important though, I learned the value of community and standing as one voice growing up there,” she said.

Now known by her stage name of Onyx Steele, Vaught is this year’s Colorado Mister Gay Pride. She’s an accomplished political organizer, emcee, DJ, comedian, drag king, and all-around performer. She credits her time with Rainbow Alley for giving her the strength and the courage to chase her dreams.

The program operates in the basement of Denver’s GLBT Center. It’s a safe place for LGBTQ youth between the ages of 11 and 21. Teens can join group discussions, educational programs, social events, or just hang out with friends.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nearly one-third of LGB teens attempted suicide at least once last year. The 29 percent figure is dramatic when compared to the six percent rate among heterosexual teens.

While the CDC doesn’t track suicide attempts among transgender youth, other studies are uncovering alarming results.

One, conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, found 92 percent of trans individuals report trying to kill themselves before the age of 25. Ninety-two percent.

“I know people whose parents disowned them and have been homeless and kicked out… Sometimes they have issues with trust or different things that make them uncomfortable,” said Noah Jansen, a Wheat Ridge High School sophomore who came out as trans right before starting high school.

He is one of the few teens whose parents, friends, and family embraced his process from the very beginning.

“We sent a big email out to all the family and all the friends. My personal community has always been very supportive,” he said. For those who don’t have it as easy, Jansen volunteers at Rainbow Alley and he’s created a Gay-Straight Alliance at his high school.

“It’s my personal extension of Rainbow Alley to Wheat Ridge,” he said. “Some of the kids can’t get there, or their parents won’t let them, so I thought I could bring Rainbow Alley to them in whatever way possible.”

These kinds of programs are crucial. The CDC study found LGB students are 140 percent more likely to skip school than their heterosexual counterparts because of bullying and safety concerns. This same research shows LGB students had fewer suicidal thoughts if they attended schools with LGBTQ programs and policies prohibiting homophobic behaviors.

“Now more than ever we need places like Rainbow Alley because a lot of things are changing for better and for worse,” said Jansen.

Vaught couldn’t agree more. This year she’s working on several fundraisers for the program. She also said she wants to work on initiating a buddy/volunteer program with the alumni.

“I just want all future generations to reap the same benefits through the programs there as I did.”