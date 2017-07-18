Queer Weatherman Drops Drag References

Posted On 18 Jul 2017
Wyn Evans, a gay weatherman for the BBC, recently decided to mix a  bunch of drag references into his weather report to celebrate International Drag Day, and the internet went nuts.

“The time has come for me to forecast for my life,” he stated, before busting out a lot list of references to make drag queens and enthusiasts proud.

Among his many references, he told readers it would be dry out rather than raining “Katyas and dogs,” quoted the verse from “Read U Wrote U,” and pulled out a fan when he described how breezy things were going to be.

Evan’s on-screen fun was a blast for any drag enthusiasts watching, and solidified him as a queer viral sensation.

