Queer Weatherman Drops Drag References

Wyn Evans, a gay weatherman for the BBC, recently decided to mix a bunch of drag references into his weather report to celebrate International Drag Day, and the internet went nuts.

It’s #InternationalDragDay! How many drag references can you count in this forecast? ???????? pic.twitter.com/uPRRmSTEvw — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) July 16, 2017

“The time has come for me to forecast for my life,” he stated, before busting out a lot list of references to make drag queens and enthusiasts proud.

Your dad calls me @katya_zamo ! . . #katya #rupaulsdragrace #katyazamolodchikova #prideinlondon #outfitoftheday A post shared by Owain Wyn Evans (@owainwynevans) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Among his many references, he told readers it would be dry out rather than raining “Katyas and dogs,” quoted the verse from “Read U Wrote U,” and pulled out a fan when he described how breezy things were going to be.

reading all your lush comments on my drag day video is making me want to bathe nonchalantly in champagne ???? ????????THANK YOU *thworp* pic.twitter.com/ywo0JSfpCl — Owain Wyn Evans (@OwainWynEvans) July 17, 2017

Evan’s on-screen fun was a blast for any drag enthusiasts watching, and solidified him as a queer viral sensation.

Cover image courtesy of Facebook.