The Queer Community Scores Big at the Emmys

Despite the state of politics in America, entertainment and the media are becoming even more queer-inclusive, and the Emmys this weekend reflected that perfectly.

According to New Now Next, Kate McKinnon, the queer hearthrob who has been steeling lady’s hearts in feminist films like Rough Night and Ghostbusters, took home an Emmy for her work on Saturday Night Live. She thanked Hillary Clinton, one of the women she plays on the show, in her speech, and generally didn’t make a secret of being queer and progressive.

Next up, Lena Waithe, the queer commedian who portrays a lesbian on Aziz Ansari’s Master of None, won an Emmy for her writing on an episode of the show that deals with coming out. This made her the first black woman to win an award for writing in a comedy series, another major hurdle for diversity and inclusion at the Emmys. She thanked her “chosen” queer family in her acceptance speech.

The tearjerking, queer episode of Black Mirror, “San Junipero,” was next up to take home two Emmys for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Made for Television Movie. If you haven’t already seen this one, we won’t provide any more spoilers than telling you it’s a lesbian story. Check it out, and have tissues ready.

While many are upset that RuPaul’s Drag Race didn’t take first place in the Oustanding Reality Competition Series, Ru still showed up in full drag as an Emmy herself, and did an interview with Stephen Colbert before the show.



Below is a complete list of Emmy wins, many of which went to shows with queer themes, feminists, and queer allies.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown-This Is Us

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Nicole Kidman-Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed-The Night Of

Outstanding Comedy Series

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus-Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, TV Movie or Special

The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Reality-Competition Series

The Voice

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari

Lena Waithe

Master of None

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd-The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgård

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallée-Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin-Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Offred (Pilot)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover-Atlanta

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow – The Crown