Providing Protections to the Queer Community of Colorado

Sally Taylor is an insurance broker in Denver working with the Denver Gay and Lesbian Chamber. She specializes in personal insurance lines, which are under the home and auto umbrella. She works to take care of clients’ needs and make sure that they have the right coverage. Taylor says that “price is important, but coverage is more important.” Taylor makes it her goal to connect with her clients on a personal level in order to provide the best insurance possible.

How do you make connections with your clients? What is it that makes you different from other insurance agents?

I connect because I don’t judge. I don’t ask questions that would make anyone uncomfortable, straight or gay. I feel like everyone has the right to be treated fairly and not be judged. I have a quite a few clients in the LGBTQ community and I have for years. I have good relationships with clients, and I feel like that has made me a much better insurance agent.

Creating an insurance plan is pretty personal. How do you go about creating a perfect plan for someone?

When you’re talking to an insurance agent, you have to imagine the worst case scenario, right? So you have to have an open conversation about things people don’t want to talk about. When you talk about a home, you are insuring it for the worst case scenario, so burn to the ground. And it has to be replaced… you have to have the correct coverage. With auto it’s more cut and dry.

Would you consider yourself an advocate for the LGBTQ community?

I’m an advocate and I became a member of the Denver Gay and Lesbian Chamber. I do feel that the community needs allies, and you need to be able to do business everywhere.

How do you advocate for people within the LGBTQ community through your job?

So my very first client that came to me from the Denver Gay and Lesbian Chamber was treated very poorly for being a part of a lesbian couple by another agency. She’s now been my client for 10 years.

Do you think there is a prejudice in your field against people in the LGBTQ community?

I do feel that there’s prejudice out there in the insurance industry. I recently got an email saying that someone had cited religion as to why they that they wouldn’t quote a client. I don’t understand that… it’s not where I’m from; it’s not where I’ve ever been, but I know it’s out there so I’d rather be their advocate for insurance.

How are you working to undo that bias? What is it that you’re doing to make a change within your field of work?

I don’t have staff anymore, and I want to take care of my clients. I was a captive agent for 16 years. I’m much happier as a broker because I can do much more for my clients—I want to be the one they talk to. My clients know I’m going to call them back, that I’m going to call back the same day they leave a message. It’s not all about money; it’s about taking care of people.

What does power mean to you? How have you witnessed power?

Well, I think power in numbers means a lot to me. I felt like marriage equality was a great achievement in the community because they had fought for it for years. Everyone deserves the opportunity to be in love with whomever and marry whomever. And that’s power. I saw the power of the LGBTQ community get that done.

What are some of your personal goals moving forward?

I like to see people succeed in what they do. I don’t think it’s always about money. I think it’s about self-esteem and accomplishments. The chamber really does promote small business. Even though we have sponsorships with large corporations, we focus on small businesses as well.

How do you approach your insurees? What kind of friendships do you create with your clients?

I like friendships were we can pick up where we left off. I’m not a friend where you have to keep in touch. I don’t talk to them in forever and when we do, we just pick up where we left off before.