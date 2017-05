Priscilla Queen of the Fox Theater

Directed and choreographed by nationally known TV-host and local LGBTQ advocate, Eden Lane, Priscilla Queen of the Desert playing at the Aurora Fox theater does the popular 1994 film of the same name justice. In other words — it SLAYED.

This laugh-out-loud musical hit, fresh off Broadway, follows two drag queens and a transgender woman who set out on an unforgettable life adventure aboard a dilapidated bus — a seemingly implausible stage-set surprise, appropriately named, Priscilla. Hats off to scenic designer Brandon Case for the impressive bus and scenic design.

This flamboyant cast of characters takes a road trip across the Australian Outback, searching for love and acceptance. Anthony (aka Tick or Mitzi Mitosis), played by local favorite Todd Peckham, is invited by his ex-wife (Melissa Morris) to debut his famed drag show at her far-away casino resort. However, Tick struggles to reveal his secret past life with friends, Bernadette (H. Lacy), a former icon whose best days are behind her, Adam (aka Felicia Jollygoodfellow), portrayed by the ambrosial Rob Riney, an over-the-top young troublemaker.

During their journey, the trio encounter an array of Australian residents, one brawny-grease-monkey character named Bob, played by the accomplished Mark Rubald, and a few other motley-Australians of who aren’t too receptive of the ladies lifestyle. Other honorable ensemble mentions include the talented Sharon Kay White, the well-played younger Bernadette, Thomas Ilalaole, and the show’s Diva-Doo-Wop backup singers; Tashara May, Seles VanHuss, and Krisangela Washington.

“Casting the show required actors who had great storytelling skills, and those who were able to join in the creative process of reexamining each character and their unique narrative,” said Director, Eden Lane. “I felt very strongly that the character Bernadette be played by a transgender or cisgender woman. I feel it makes a powerful statement and makes for better theater.”

With an array of dazzling and outrageous costumes, the cast sing a hit parade of dance-floor favorites lead by a raucous band upstage. Hits such as “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife” boomed through the theater. This wildly unanticipated Aurora Fox musical is a pleasant theater season surprise and deserves many, many snaps!

Priscilla Queen of the Desert leaves an indelible mark of tolerance and acceptance on the hearts and minds of all who witness its spectacle — a great show for adults and teenagers alike. However, certain scenes may be inappropriate for younger audience members. The snarky threesome’s hilarious quips and backhanded compliments are often laden with sexual innuendo and strong language.

“Shake Your Groove Thing,” and hop aboard the Priscilla party bus! This is one local community theater production you won’t want to miss!

Playing at the Aurora Fox Theater through May 28, 2017. Tickets, $16 to $37 are available by calling the box office at 303-739-1970 or online.