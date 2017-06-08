Pride at the Electric Funeral Fest

When one thinks of Pride celebrations in Denver, pink flamingos, rainbows, glitter, and scantily-clad people on floats probably come to mind. Even though Pride is definitely about celebrating all kinds of people and lifestyles, the flashiest, most flamboyant parts of the celebration often get the most attention. But people all across Denver will be celebrating Pride weekend, even those in unexpected spots.

“On Pride Weekend, the Hi-Dive has its regularly scheduled programming of acceptance and love for all people that we practice 365 days a year and 366 days on leap years,” explained Curtis Wallach, who takes care of press and events for Hi-Dive bar. “We will also be hosting a kick-ass heavy metal fest. Come as you are and let’s party.”

Hi-Dive is a beloved dive bar in the hip South Broadway neighborhood, known for its cheap drinks, grimy rock shows, and unassuming appeal. It is not known for being a queer bar or an LGBTQ hangout. However, as this generation’s increasingly inclusive and connected community is showing, that doesn’t always matter when it comes to having a good time. Pride is a party, and Hi-Dive knows how to throw a party.

During Pride, Hi-Die will host the Electric Funeral Fest, a doom metal music festival that takes place every summer around the same time as Pride. Doom is a slow, heavy brand of metal conducive to cannabis-toking and general low-key partying. Think Black Sabbath-inspired sounds.

The fest features big-name headliners as well as local openers and proves to be an awesome time for local metal fans and those who travel from out of town. This year, it happens to fall on the same weekend as Pride, and the local metal scene is stoked about the crossover.

“DUST Presents fully supports the LGBTQ community,” stated Mike, one of the guys that sets up the fest. “Our events are a welcoming space for anyone that wants to enjoy heavy music, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation. Art and music are all about people being who they want to be and creating beautiful things for themselves and others to enjoy. I hope we attract some of the LGBTQ community to Electric Funeral Fest to come and rock out.”

The fest is taking place at both Hi-Dive and 3 Kings on Broadway, and will be a two-day affair. More than likely, lots of rainbows and glitter will intermingle with studs, spikes, and black t-shirts, and the results will be truly glorious.

The folks over at Trve Brewing, the metal-themed brewery located on South Broadway, completely agree.

“We’re gonna do what we always do to support any human being: not judge ‘em and serve ‘em a beer,” explained Nick Nunns, one of the owners of Trve, when asked about the brewery’s plans for Pride weekend.

Pride is a great time to go out, cut loose, and party, and it’s also a great time to try something new and go outside your comfort zone. Whether that means going to a queer dance party surrounded by fam or checking out your first-ever decibel-shattering metal show, make sure to get weird and have fun this Pride.