Premier Date Announced for “Will & Grace”

The beloved queer sitcom Will & Grace will officially be back on the air at 9 p.m./8 p.m. central time on September 28.

This will be the ninth season of the show, and fans have been eagerly awaiting it’s return. According to New Now Next, the show will reunite the original cast, and James Burrows, the show’s director, will be returning to head up the new season. Instead of the traditional ten episodes, the season will be extended to twelve episodes, and will feature an hour-long Christmas special.

If you’re a die-hard fan, don’t miss this iconic return. If you aren’t already hooked, you now have a great excuse to binge-watch those last eight seasons.