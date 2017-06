Ozzie Will Bring the Bass on Pride Weekend

This Saturday, June 17, bass music heavyweight OZZIE is headlining the main room at The Black Box. Since his set falls right in the middle of Pride weekend, we caught up with him about his excitement to play the Mile High City and his support of the LGBTQ community.

“I am excited to play Black Box, as it is a new venue to me and a new city,” he stated. “I hope people like my music and style there and we can have a good night; I’m excited to see the turn-out.”

OZZIE plays a blend of bass music and U.K. R&B that will get you in a slow dancing, lip-locking mood after the hectic atmosphere of Pride. Most of his tracks either feature R&B vocal samples or are collaborations with vocalists, making him a great addition to the soundtrack for Pride weekend.

“I didn’t know that [it was Pride week] but of course I am welcoming to all LGBTQ fans,” he told OUT FRONT. “I’m from Brighton in the U.K. where there is a big LGBT community, which I respect. I hope everyone can come down, have some drinks, some fun, and have a big party.”

If you want to party with OZZIE, you can enter promo code “Pride” when you buy tickets online or say “Pride” to the person working the door. Opening the show will be brothel., Kyral x Banko, and Elctrx.