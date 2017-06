Orcas Blow Rainbows During Pride Season

A few weeks ago, a pod of Orcas blew rainbows into the sky, and the entire beautiful display was caught on video. The LGBTQ online community has made the video a positive meme for Pride and love.

The event took place May 27, officially helping to usher in Pride season. Not only is this rare sighting a great reminder of LGBTQ support and strength during difficult times, it is also a reminder of the awesomeness of ocean life and the need to protect natural resources.