New Bar Night: Rise of the VLLN

VLLN, a weekly show for tastemakers and fans of local culture, will feature new art and music every month.

Hosted by Roux Black, the first week kicks off with a performance from local, queer performer Khalil DeShaun Arcady, also known as Sur Ellz. His R&B stylings will leave you swooning; no matter your romantic preference, you’ll get a major music crush!

Kelci Newlin, aka DJ SIXXXD will also be playing, and Ru Johnson herself, founder of Roux Black, will be giving tarot readings. Jamal Browning is providing video installations, and Carlo Ignacio is the host.

The event starts at 9 p.m. at SneekEazy, 1134 S. Broadway, and it’s free! It takes place at Come out to support local, queer art and great music!