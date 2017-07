Local Artist Highlight: Morgan Ainsley

Morgan Ainsley is a gender-fluid writer who lives in Fort Collins, CO. They have been writing as an avocation since the second grade, thanks to the influences of their maternal grandfather, who was also a writer. Morgan has focused on the path of poetry as a genre they love and enjoys both reading and writing. In addition to writing, Morgan works as a gender therapist and hopes one day to become a registered poetry therapist.

“The first person I came out to…”

I remember sitting alone on the couch

Alone in the house

My mind churning and racing at the same time,

“What’s wrong with me?”

“This isn’t real”

“I must be going through a phase”

“maybe it will fade away”

“but what if it doesn’t?”

Five, ten, fifteen minutes elapsed

I picked up a pen and piece of paper.

I started to write a letter to myself,

Accepting myself

Loving myself

allowing myself to be totally lost in what appeared to be only two gender options at the time

“Maybe It’s okay to be this or maybe be that

maybe I don’t have to have my shit together

I kept writing, kept promoting, kept affirming

Not giving a shit if what I was saying was true or if I was just whistling in the graveyard.

And then when I was done…I folded my letter down to the size of a business card

I stuck it in the hidden compartment of my wallet

And until this poem…told no one about this letter

Many days I thought about that letter

I braced and braved the storm to buy a skirt and wear it.

Then I bought two more, and then heels, and a men’s blazer to match

I continued to knit, started to tat- at home and on airplanes.

wore makeup- eyeliner first and then the rest.

I wore steampunk dressed like an proper Englishman,

I drew pictures of androgynous clothes I wanted to learn how to sew.

the effect of the letter started to take form

Each day things around my gender seemed a little softer

A little more malleable

A little more moisturized with self-grace

I look back on it all and look forward where it’s headed-

Yeah…it was a coming-out letter to myself

I carried in my hip pocket

Transition

It takes me a long time to feel my feels

Working through the barbed wire

The dust, the sweltering heat

The dark sticky nights

The glimpses and peeks of potential prosperity

Sunshine, blue sky and gentle breezes

Riding on my back

Begging my mind to turn back

To the days of easy ways

When translating the depths of the soul

Was an endeavor for the gurus and monks

The shamans and curanderos

All of this and the question “why?”

Is returned with “why so long?”

Luna

I talk to the moon today

It seems hidden beneath the sun

Yet I see its face pimpled with dust and stone

Absorbing, reflecting

Feeling all alone

I talk to the moon today

It listens while lacking moral code

Not knowing who to love, who to judge

Pulling, yearning

Moving ocean tides

I talk to the moon today

As it falls below horizon’s line

Greeting a new batch of earthly on-lookers

Working, warming

Feeding hungry souls

When I say that I love you

When I say that I love you

I mean that I love you

I adore you

I cherish you

You sow joy into my essence.

It may be at that very moment

Or from a collection of memories past

But when I say that I love you

I mean that I love you.

A heartfelt expression

that is nothing less than drops of rain

And if they come on like a deluge

You can either get out your muck-a-lucks

Or dance barefooted in the puddles

Because remember after all

… it is the rain …

What else am I to do?