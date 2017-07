Local Artist Highlight: Kenzie Sitterud

Kenzie Sitterud is a Denver artist and designer who uses their voice to challenge the dominant perspective. They express themself as a queer artist, which helps them push their designs by giving them a thicker skin, an interpretive layer of design, and the ability to push social issues. Kenzie submitted two separate installations to OUT FRONT for our Art Issue.

“The Bathroom: Respect the Cunt”

Respect the Cunt, The Bathroom was a large scale installation done in 2008. It’s the perspective of what the bathroom sees. The ideas were to allow the viewers to all connect in a common area, the bathroom. Connecting all humans with the common ground of using the bathroom.

“The Kitchen Table”

By embracing the aesthetic of the Dada movement, I created an environment that helps simulate the dysphonia queer bodies feel in a heteronormative society. I was awarded the 2016 Nagel Thesis Grant for this installation. I also won Best in Show.