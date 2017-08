Lesbian Rock Icon PVRIS Debuts Intense New Video

PVRIS, a lesbian-fronted band, just debuted a haunting new song about a bad breakup.

The group’s frontwoman, out lesbian Lyndsey Gunn, admitted that “Anyone Else” was written while dealing with a breakup.

“It’s mostly reflecting on the toxicity and possessiveness of that same love,” Gunn told New on Next. “It is ambiguous as to what the ending perspective is: who do I belong to in the end? Myself or my past lover?”

The video is streaming now, and PVRIS will be coming out with new music soon.