Lady Gaga is Miss Gay America

To no one’s surprise, Lady Gaga was just honored for her contributions to the LGBTQ community, and crowned. “honorary Miss Gay America.”

According to New Now Next, she was honored backstage at a show she did in Philly by pageant owners Michael Dutzer and Rob Mansman, and granted $5,000 to put towards her charity, The Born This Way Foundation.

“We love Gaga for all she’s done for the LGBTQ community,” Dutzer said, according to NewNowNext, “especially our youth, so we thought this would be a great way to honor her for championing self-acceptance, diversity and the beauty in everyone’s mirror.”

The pageant owners congratulated her on being the first Miss Gay America winner without a penis, to which she typically responded, “How do you know I don’t have a penis?”