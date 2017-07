L Word Reboot Officially Underway!

After many rumors and a lot of hoping, it’s official: The L Word is officially back on TV!

According to Entertainment Weekly, original producer Ilene Chaiken will still be running the show, but because she is busy with her new show, Empire, the powers that be are looking for a new writer to take over. The original cast will also be returning to bring us an updated look at what the L Word universe has been up to since 2009 when the series concluded. Current sneak-peek info promises to also introduce new characters to fans by way of connections to old ones.

Rumors about a reboot have been circulating since June, when former cast members tweeted about how great it would be to get back together again.

“We talk about it all the time,” Chaiken hinted to Entertainment Weekly regarding a sequel series. “When we went off the air in 2009, I think a lot of people thought, Okay, the baton is passed now, and there will be lots of shows that portray lesbian life. There’s really nothing. It feels like maybe it should come back.”