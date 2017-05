L Word Director Hints at a Reboot

In an era of reboots and throwbacks, lesbians and fans of good TV are rejoicing after The L Word hinted at a possible reboot.

According to LGBTQ Nation , director Ilene Chaiken tweeted “So excited! Can’t wait…!” and tagged the members of the cast. This, combined with the fact that she hinted at wanting a reunion last year in a radio interview, is enough to get L Word fans talking about the possibility of seeing their favorite ladies on-screen together once more.

“I would love to revisit the L Word,” she stated a year ago, according to LGBTQ Nation. “We talk about it from time to time. I talk about it with some of my colleagues who were in the cast who would love to reboot it. I don’t know when. I’m busy and most of them are too, but I do still think that it’s a viable world in which to tell stories, and those characters are still beloved as far as I can tell.”

Then, to fan the flames, Kate Moennig (Shane McCutcheon) and Sarah Shahi (Carmen de la Pica Morales) replied back to the post after they were tagged.

“Can’t wait to be with my gals again!” said Moennig.

“Me too!! It’s been WAYYYYYY TOO LONG,” responded Shahi.

Fans then responded with excitement, but sounded slightly worried that they may be getting their hopes up for nothing.

“DON’T PLAY US,” said Sara on Twitter. “Is there a reunion or are you guys just going for lunch? Us lesbians are fragile, OK?”

It isn’t clear whether or not this reunion will happen, but based on today’s trend of returning to the classics, it’s a pretty good bet we can expect some more L Word at some point in the future.