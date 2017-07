Just in Time for Comic Con: Queer Super Heros!

Have you ever cracked your favorite comic book to read up on that fierce, masculine warrior woman or man in tights, only to wish the characters on the pages actually were queer? Kraven Comics, an inclusive comic publisher, is coming out with the LGBTQ Heroes, a group of openly queer comic heroes.

Taking it one step further than something metaphorical like X Men, the LGBTQ Heroes fight for justice and equality in a corrupt world where queer people are not given equal rights. There is Neveah, the trans crusader who was thrown out of her home at an early age; Kian, a gay bear who also has actual bear DNA because of a government experiment; and Queen Izaar, a drag queen who is immortal and all-knowing.

Overall, the comics deal with many current issues, such as poverty, prejudice, and lack of rights or a voice. There is a rich character who steals form the 1% to give to the poor, and a female character who is fighting for the rights of women in Africa. Perhaps one of the most derivative elements is a villain named Donald, a businessman who was elected president and now seeks to obstruct the rights of the LGBTQ community.

“We aim to provide to the LGBTQ community our rightly-deserved representation in the comic book industry,” the LGBTQ Heroes press release states. “With high quality pages and attention to detail, our artists provide the highest quality out there for our LGBTQ comic book. Available in different languages and on different digital platforms, we intend to be accessible from anywhere in the world – and from

any culture in the world, too. We focus on inclusivity and create awareness. At Kraven Comics, we believe anyone can be a Hero.”

Cover photo courtesy of Facebook