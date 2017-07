Josh Rigo Brings Queer Visibility to Breckenridge Backstage

In 2017, politics and art no longer exist in two separate realms. They are two connected concepts, each feeding off the other. As has been shown this year with events like the cast of Hamilton addressing the new vice president directly when he came to a show, one cannot separate the two and escape the political in favor of entertainment. As such, mediums like theatre are serving to complement the national dialogue by putting forth valid, informed perceptions of the world.

Here in Colorado, Breckenridge Backstage is highlighting LGBTQ characters in their performances this summer. Three of the plays they are putting on, The Producers, Buyer and Cellar, and Billy Elliot, all deal with queer issues. OUT FRONT caught up with Josh Rigo, who identifies as gay and plays queer characters in both The Producers and Buyer and Cellar, to talk about his portrayal of gay characters in theatre.

“Buyer and Cellar revolves around the main character, Alex More, a genuine guy from the Midwest, trying to live the life of an actor in the craziness that is Los Angeles,” Rigo explained. After getting fired from Disneyland, Alex gets a job working in the mall in Barbra Streisand’s basement. He handles this outrageous situation extremely well and begins to peel back the many layers of Babs. “His experience through this play is a quest for truth — trying to find out what’s real and not real, who he is, and what life is all about.”

What Rigo likes most about his role in Buyer and Cellar is that although Alex is a gay character, his queerness is not the crux of the show. His sexuality, and any struggles surrounding it, create another layer that adds to the complexity of the character.

“I feel Buyer and Cellar is an important play for the LGBTQ community because it features a gay character where being gay isn’t part of a ‘joke,’ or [he] isn’t just a silly gay sidekick,” he explained. “It’s about this guy living in L.A. and the story of everything he’s going through, and he just happens to also be gay. This show is also great for the LGBTQ community because it has hundreds of gay, theatre, musical theatre, and Barbra Streisand references sprinkled throughout the entire show. It is really a gem of a script.”

At the same time, Rigo is playing a completely different, queer role as Carmen Ghia in The Producers. Although the script calls for a more overstated and comical portrayal, Rigo feels that there is pride to be had in the character.

While The Producers may be a lot more stereotypical, and the gay character is certainly designed to get laughs, Rigo thinks there is value in laughing along with theatre as well as hitting more serious points. Rather than take offense at some of the more racy and slapstick moments in the classic Mel Brooks play, he owns the portrayal of a silly, gay stereotype.

“I play Carmen Ghia, the flamboyant, ‘common-law assistant’ to NYC theatre director Roger de Bris,” he said. “My first scene in the show concludes with the song ‘Keep It Gay,’ and things just get more gay from there on out. This character is an absolute blast to play.”

For Rigo, the exploration of queer characters on stage is a way to normalize queerness in front of a larger audience. While many may see queer people as humans who deserve equal rights, current events make it clear that LGBTQ people still face a lot of hurdles to overcome here in the U.S., and especially worldwide.

Rigo hopes that by seeing a character like Alex in a play like Buyer and Cellar, audiences will see a humanized version of a gay character, much like what happens when people watch TV shows like Will & Grace or Modern Family.

“To have that visibility of a gay couple living their day-to-day lives had an enormous impact on the gay rights movement, gay marriage, and attitudes towards the LGBTQ community in general,” he said, referring to the gay characters on Modern Family. “Having that visibility in theatre, TV, and film helps show the world that gay people are just people. Gay families are just families. And having that normalized doesn’t take away from our uniqueness, our diversity, and all the things that make the LGBTQ community different and amazing. I think it just helps people see that even though we are all different, we are also all the same.”

Catch Buyer and Cellar and The Producers live now at the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre. The shows are running on alternating days, now through August 12. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to buy tickets online.