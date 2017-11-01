Giving back to the Colorado Queer Community for 44 Years

Forty-four years ago, the Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Empire was founded. The International Imperial Court System, founded in 1965, spans Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Our beloved Rocky Mountain chapter is one of only 68 that works year-round to provide assistance to thousands of those going without. They are also the oldest non-profit queer organization in the state of Colorado.

In addition to donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities across the state for Freedom Service Dogs of America, Colorado AIDS Project, Parkinson’s charities, and so many others, the court’s volunteer members show the beauty in being queer.

This is something that Janelle St. Christopher, the court’s 34th Empress, remembers vividly about her first interaction with the court.

“I wasn’t even 18 yet, and my friends pulled me downtown for a good time,” Janelle said. “I was fascinated that these boys were dressed up like girls, and the girls were dressed up as boys. It was larger than life. I was drawn to the people, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Ask any queen or king, and they’ll tell you that there is power in blurring the gender lines and taking the stage. This is something Janelle felt as well. She loves the attention, especially with the recent surge in popularity of drag queens. But there was something more powerful in being involved in the court that kept bringing her back.

“It’s the community involvement,” Janelle said. “You see the work that you’ve done and how it affects those within our own community and those outside of our community.”

The Imperial Court of the Rocky Mountain Region can be spotted all over town, whether it’s putting on a show at one of the many LGBTQ bars, helping hand out food with Feeding Denver’s Hungry, pouring beer at local beer busts, or just bopping around the city. Again, it’s important to stress that the Rocky Mountain Region is one of the few court systems to work year-round to help those that need it the most.

“The court helps so many different people who aren’t eligible for federal aid,” Janelle said. “What we do is on-the-spot fundraising, so it helps those who need water or food or help within hospices; that was a big charity of the court.”

It’s that on-the-spot fundraising that keeps Janelle—and most of the court—coming back.

“When you’re driving down the street and you see a homeless child, and you know that the dollar that was given to me at one of our shows is somehow helping that homeless child—either giving them clothes on their back or food for that night, [I feel like I’ve made a difference]. I’m in the spotlight [during the show], but when I get to see the accomplishment of what dressing up does, the spotlight doesn’t matter at all.”

For every dollar that the Court donates to local charities, it’s also giving the queer people of the Rocky Mountain region a beacon of self-expression, community, outreach, beauty, and history.

“History is very important to me,” Janelle said. “The Court, which again launched in 1973, has that history and can show children that you can be who you are; you can be a part of history; you can help form history and make history better for those that are going to come after you.

That’s where all of our power lies.”