Hype-Her Hour at Blush & Blu

Stop by Blush & Blu this Saturday, September 23, for the first installment of Hype-Her hour drag show and DJ night at Blush & Blu.

Queer, female performer and hairstylist L.A. Zwicky, also known as Lauren, will be DJing the show. The drag show starts at 10 p.m., and will feature Electra Dupri, Heavenly Powers, Slayteena, CraqWhora, and Hostess Her.

“Hype-Her Hour!? It’s a queer drag show turns dance Party with the queens!” said Zwicky. “This party is all about celebrating the female/trans/queer form!”

Admission is $5 until midnight, and free after that. Come out to celebrate queer women in all their forms and dance!