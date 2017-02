The Rise of the Mangina Selfie?

I will admit, I first heard about this “Mangina” trend a couple of weeks ago, but I was hesitant to write about it. And now after some serious thought, I’ve decided to share it with you.

If you’re a guy you know exactly what makes a “mangina,” but if you’re a lady you might not be as familiar with the term. A mangina, as defined by Urban Dictionary, is “when a guy pulls his dick and balls back between his legs (forming a basket of fruit behind him) and then puts his legs together to simulate the look of a vagina.”

Yup, that’s about right. Gentlemen, if you’re never tried take the next few minutes to find a dark corner and mirror…we’ll wait.

Due to the new rules and regulations about nude photos on Instagram, men have taken social justice into their own hands and are now posting these “mangina” pics because this falls somewhere in a loophole.

Yes, you read that right. Because dudes are so desperate to post nude photos to Instagram, they can’t handle rules, and are now shoving their junk between their legs in protest. That’ll show the folks over at Instagram, right?

Either way…check out some of the #mangina pics below. And then we double dog dare you to post your own and tag us. We double dog dared you, so now you’re obligated to do so. Just kidding.