Hot Hannibal Revival Could be in the Works

Mmm… nothing says fall like sweaters, pumpkins and some hot cannibal action.

If you’re lost, go back and watch the initial seasons of the acclaimed Hannibal TV series. Queer fans have long since lauded the show for the nearly-sexual tension between hot co-stars Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and Hannibal (Mads Mikkelsen).

Now, it looks like the show might make a much-anticipated comeback, thanks to some rumors that have been floating around. The show’s executive producer, Bryan Fuller, Tweeted a photo with another executive producer, Martha De Laurentiis, and a Hannibal doll, captioning it “meeting of the minds.”

This prompted fans to start asking questions about official revival news, to which Fuller replied that conversations have started, but these things take time.

Conversations couldn’t start until 2 years after the final airing of season 3. @neoprod has started those conversations. This takes time. — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) August 9, 2017

Whether or not a reunion is officially underway remains to be seen, but Fannibals, avid Hannibal fans, are already getting excited. In the meantime, check out some of the steamy fan art bellow.