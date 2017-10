Get Possessed: Cadence Brings Sheer Horror to Theatergoers

Pandemic Collective are already a beloved horror collective and theatre hivemind here in Denver, and their latest show, Cadence, is subtly creepy and makes use of multiple mediums.

Possession movies are always a little slow, but definitely creepy and build on an atmosphere. That atmosphere is essential to cultivate because of the little hints and changes in a person’s behavior that signal he, she, or they are possessed. Cadence makes good use of this motif through the character of Cadence, a young and innocent girl who starts off just wanting to be a straight-A student, and ends up—spoiler alert—in the arms of the devil.

The show also uses mixed medium, employing video clips that flash back on who Cadence was and what happened to her, as well as live action that keeps things spooky. Pandemic employs special effects to create a spooky atmosphere, a remarkable feat considering the tiny space where they do the show. Loud and bass-heavy sound effects, plenty of fog, and full-coverage black body suits on the demons are odd and off-putting, even though a suspension of disbelief in this atmosphere is hard to pull off.

There are also plenty of fun and comic relief moments in the show, such as nods to goth culture and subculture, references to Hot Topic and Ouija boards. Pandemic capture the B-movie camp aesthetic just right, by sending the message that despite the seriousness of the subject matter, spook and superstition are all in good fun. It also reflects on some serious queer themes, as Cadence’s best friend, who is in love with Cadence but knows she is straight and Christian, is prominently featured in the show.

The show is running through October 28 at The Bakery Arts Warehouse, 2132 Market St. Grab some tickets now and enjoy the bloodcurdling horror before it’s too late!