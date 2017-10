Get Your Halloweekend Plans in Gear!

Popularly known as “Halloweekend,” the weekend prior to the Halloween holiday in Denver is upon us and spookier than ever. Festivities are plentiful, so we’ve listed a few that we can’t wait to check out!

Halloween Weekend at Trade:

Where: Trade (475 Santa Fe Drive Denver, CO)

When: October 26-28, 6 p.m. on the 26, 9 p.m. on the 27-28

Costs: Free (Not specified)

What: Starting with Skivvy Strip Down on Thursday and ending with the Glow Party on the 28, Trade will be putting on Halloween fun all weekend long.

Tracks Halloween Weekend:

Where: Tracks Nightclub (3500 Walnut St., Denver, CO)

When: October 26 – 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. all weekend.

Costs: $10-$20

What: Starting Thursday with Zoe’s Nightmare, guests can enter the Lost Hotel and help little Zoe find her way out. The rest of the weekend consists of Drag Nation, more of the Lost Hotel, and Escape the Portal.

Gender F*ck: A Queer Halloween Party:

Where: Blush & Blu Denver (1526 E Colfax Ave., Denver, Colorado 80218)

When: October 27, 9pm-2am

Costs: $5

What: Come enjoy two floors of dancing, fun, and great music. There will be a costume contest, witchy cocktails, and a special performance during the night!

Audacious Theatre: Lady Killers:

Where: Parkside Mansion (1859 York St., Denver, CO 80206)

When: October 27-29, and 31, at 7:30pm

Costs: $15-$25

What: Watch Audacious Theatre’s cast dive into history’s most deadly women. The show portrays these female killers telling their tales of sex, bloody murders, and sadism.

Kevin Larson Presents Paranormal Palace, A Rocky Horror Experience:

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building (144 W Colfax Ave., Denver, CO)

When: October 28, 9 p.m. for VIP and 9:30 p.m. for General Admission

Costs: $69-$129

What: Let’s do the Timewarp again! Enter through a spooky 25-foot skull and enjoy an evening led by a full Rocky Horror Picture Show cast. There’s even a costume contest, and first prize is $2,000!

