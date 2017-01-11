‘Fun Home’ the Musical Hits Denver

Every once in a while a Broadway musical comes along that surprises, moves, and excites audiences in ways only a truly landmark musical can.

The “groundbreaking, uplifting, and exquisite” new musical Fun Home was the event of the Broadway season, receiving raves from critics and audiences alike, winning five 2015 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and making history along the way.

Based on Alison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home introduces us to Alison at three different ages, as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood.

A refreshingly honest musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes, “Gay, straight and everyone in between will love Fun Home!”