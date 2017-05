Free Dance Party at Sputnik!

This Sunday, May 28, come to Sputnik and release some tension with a dance party. Not only is the event totally free of charge, it’s taking place the night before Memorial Day, so you can get as wild as you want to if you’re off the next day.

With cheap drinks and two DJs, the party will offer plenty of entertainment for those who would rather hang at a smaller bar and stay away from the mobs in LoDo. Located at 3 South Broadway, Sputnik is near plenty of other bars that possibly have shows or other fun events going on for the holiday weekend.

Phil Matthews, one of the DJs playing the event and throwing the party, explained that they wanted to create an anything-goes dance party night where any and every kind of music gets played in order to expose the audience to all kinds of genres and beats. A man of eclectic tastes, Matthews moonlights as the queer-positive rapper Saint George and as a bass music DJ/producer, and is an avid supporter of the local Denver metal scene.

The party runs all night and is completely free. If an alternative dance party on South Broadway sounds like your thing, don’t miss this.