Forever Plaid – a Forever Favorite

One of the most popular and successful musicals, Forever Plaid, continues to entertain audiences in theaters all across the nation and even internationally. Four young singers, Smudge, Jinx, Sparky and Francis discover they were involved in a deadly car crash and they posthumously take the stage for one final performance in a goofy, nostalgic, 1950’s musical romp.

Nathaniel Pagibigan (Jinx), Jordan Sigler (Frankie), Asomalu Magele (Sparky) and Jeremiah Richard (Smudge) are currently playing in Vista PEAK Performing Art’s production of Forever Plaid. The vocal abilities of each cast member is surprising (in a great way) and reassuring that the arts are still very much alive in this fast-paced, high-tech, egomaniacal world of iPhones and Fidget Spinners. This talented motley crew of young adults sing in remarkably close harmony and are accompanied by a three-piece combo of musicians; Nancy Wilson-Rhodes on piano, D’Ante Cannon on upright bass and Enmaunel Alexnader on percussion. Kudos to John Richard and the entire production team for producing a quality show — well worth the seven dollar ticket price.

The show is full of fun banter, superfluous squabbling, charming choreography and a program of beloved songs that keep the audience tapping their feet, rolling in the aisles and humming along to all of those memorable songs from the past.

A few standout numbers include Catch a Falling Star, Chain Gang, Matilda, Perfidia, No Not Much and the Entire Ed Sullivan Show in Three Minutes and Eleven Seconds.

Forever Plaid plays June 1 – 3 at Vista Peak 9-12 Preparatory

24500 East 6th Avenue, Aurora, Colorado 80018

A clip from Forever Plaid…Osterizer School of Harmonic TheoryOpening night is tonight at 7pm at Vista PEAK Preparatory. We hope you can make it. It will be an awesome show!! Posted by Mindy Richard on Thursday, June 1, 2017